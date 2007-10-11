GM OnStar Ant Vehicle Uses Nanobots, Artificial Muscles

The GM OnStar Ant vehicle uses a Nanorb wheel system, "independent robots that can arrange themselves in any configuration" along with artificial muscles called "electro-active polymer actuators" to change the position of its body panels. It's probably made of adamantium too and it can transform itself faster than you can say "Optimus Prime" into any kind of vehicle, a shelter and, I bet, even in a killer ninja robot if programmed correctly. Fortunately for humans, is just a concept for the Robocar 2057 Design Challenge. [GM OnStar Ant]