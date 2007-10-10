We had our doubts about that Mountain Dew that glowed like a lightning bug when the guy in the video you see here added a bit of baking soda and peroxide. Sho' 'nuff, it turns out to be a hoax. The intrepid mythbusters at Snopes.com (in addition to many of our Giz readers) tried the trick and applied a bit of keen scientific expertise to the problem, and discovered it to be false. Sorry to get your hopes up. As for this video, well, the guy must be palming some glow stick goo and slipping it into the bottle, or it could be a simple edit or off-camera substitution. Anyway, it was fun while it lasted. [Snopes]
Glowing Mountain Dew Trick is a Hoax
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.