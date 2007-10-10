Glowing Mountain Dew Trick is a Hoax

We had our doubts about that Mountain Dew that glowed like a lightning bug when the guy in the video you see here added a bit of baking soda and peroxide. Sho' 'nuff, it turns out to be a hoax. The intrepid mythbusters at Snopes.com (in addition to many of our Giz readers) tried the trick and applied a bit of keen scientific expertise to the problem, and discovered it to be false. Sorry to get your hopes up. As for this video, well, the guy must be palming some glow stick goo and slipping it into the bottle, or it could be a simple edit or off-camera substitution. Anyway, it was fun while it lasted. [Snopes]