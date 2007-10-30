The Odaiba Ferris Wheel in Tokyo is the tallest in the world, bringing riders up to a height of 377 feet at its zenith. We went on it and, stupidly, decided to ride in one of the 4 glass-bottomed cars on it. It was basically the scariest thing ever. We were level with the surrounding skyscrapers at the top of it, and if we looked down at our feet we could see right down to the ground. Just ignore the terror in our voices and check out those sweet views of Tokyo.
Glass-Bottomed Car in the World's Highest Ferris Wheel Creates Fears of Heights
