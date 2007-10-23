Gizmodo Early Morning Writer Wanted

We are looking for an early morning writer. And by early morning we mean someone who can start writing at 2AM East Coast time and finish around 8AM from Europe, Asia or Australia. What do we need? Outstanding writing, good attitude and a great eye to get fresh gadget news and cool stories. Journalism experience is a plus. Knowing who the girl in the video is gives extra points. Liking her won't get you the job, but will put you in the right track. Write to tips or directly to your new merciless overlord or cruel —but utterly sexy— mistress.

AU: Thought I should pass on this opp - you'd be working with the US team which is then, of course, fed back into the Aussie site. If you think you can cut the mustard, give it a crack.