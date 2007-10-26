Giz Tokyo Meetup Puts Too Many Drunk Geeks in One Place

Last night was the Gizmodo Tokyo meetup, and it was a smashing success. Beers were drank, chicken was consumed, and gadgets were passed around. The turnout was awesome, with over a dozen local geeks and masters of industry showing up to talk shop and talk things that were not so shop. It was a total blast. We even had a Rolly on hand, streaming music via Bluetooth from an iPod Touch, which stole the show. Maybe this is what Rolly is for. Now I get it! Sort of. Thanks so much to Steve Nagata for setting everything up, and thanks to everyone else for coming and providing such great company!