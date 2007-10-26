Last night was the Gizmodo Tokyo meetup, and it was a smashing success. Beers were drank, chicken was consumed, and gadgets were passed around. The turnout was awesome, with over a dozen local geeks and masters of industry showing up to talk shop and talk things that were not so shop. It was a total blast. We even had a Rolly on hand, streaming music via Bluetooth from an iPod Touch, which stole the show. Maybe this is what Rolly is for. Now I get it! Sort of. Thanks so much to Steve Nagata for setting everything up, and thanks to everyone else for coming and providing such great company!
Giz Tokyo Meetup Puts Too Many Drunk Geeks in One Place
