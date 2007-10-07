Giz Interview: Creator of Gold Macbook Pro Talks Macs That Match Our Teeth

Computer Choppers has finished their custom 24-carat gold Macbook Pro modification. And it looks just...golden...other than the Apple logo, of course, which houses more diamonds than will allow us to ever send this link to our wife. We actually gave creator Alex Wiley a quick call today to get the lowdown on pricing...and maybe even placed an order of our own. (OK, we totally didn't place an order, but we did get some interesting info). The swank picture you see above would run you about $7,000 to $8,000. That includes the computer, the 24-carat gold plating process and about 3 carats in diamonds. Don't have the money? Corners could be cut! Plating alone will run you only about $1,500 as a standalone procedure, and the total package price could drop all the way to $5,500 if you were interested in cubic zirconia diamonds (but she would know, my friend, she would know).

Interestingly enough, the finished blingification adds almost no weight—only a few ounces—mostly from the gems.

Any "filler" can be chosen where the Apple logo once existed. We recommend the always suitable lightning bolt. But at the end of the day, what's the point of a gold laptop? Is there even a market, or is the story just perfect fodder for an amusing weekend click?

"For these things, i don't even know if there is a good [market] ," Wiley said. "This is a first for me, but im gearing up to get some more out."

Well, there was at least a market for this particular unit. Because it's already been sold, fanboys.