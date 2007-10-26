Remember that Gigantic Wenger Swiss Army Knife that had 85 distinct functions? It's actually on sale now over at ThinkGeek, proving that all you need to stab yourself in the gut 85 different ways is $999 (plus shipping). [ThinkGeek via Boing Boing]
Gigantic Swiss Army Knife On Sale Now
