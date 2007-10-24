Giantastic Pirate Site OiNK Raided, Closed Down

If you have an OiNK account, one of the largest piracy music sharing sites in the world, you may have already discovered that it has been shut down. The Interpol raided their offices and arrested everyone and their dogs. According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, this year OiNK leaked 60 major pre-release albums. Hopefully, none by Christina Aguilera or Britney Spears (in that was case, the raid would have been totally justified.) [BBC News - Thanks Sam]