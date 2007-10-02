Giant Steel Dragon BBQs are Huge, Expensive

This guy Ed McBride makes all sorts of crazy steel sculptures, including BBQ grills that look like dragons. The largest one he's made stands a hulking 9 feet tall and has a wingspan of 10 feet. They sure are awesome looking, in a strangely hypermasculine and dorky way, but with prices ranging from $40,000 to $90,000, I think I'll stick to using a Weber while watching The Never Ending Story, thanks. [Product Page via Neatorama]