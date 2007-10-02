This guy Ed McBride makes all sorts of crazy steel sculptures, including BBQ grills that look like dragons. The largest one he's made stands a hulking 9 feet tall and has a wingspan of 10 feet. They sure are awesome looking, in a strangely hypermasculine and dorky way, but with prices ranging from $40,000 to $90,000, I think I'll stick to using a Weber while watching The Never Ending Story, thanks. [Product Page via Neatorama]
Giant Steel Dragon BBQs are Huge, Expensive
