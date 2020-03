These giant LED of LED Lamps are twenty times bigger than real light-emitting diodes. They look exactly like the real thing, using 12 normal-sized LEDs inside, two typical long metal legs and a clear acrylic head, which shows a beautiful lightning effect on the wall and ceiling:

Too bad they are not for sale, even if they would require a gigantic robotic hand for soldering. [DesignBoom via OhGizmo]