Giant Dice Rolled Down Mountain to Play Craps

In a huge promotional event, online gambling site Gnuf has helicopter-dropped a pair of giant dice down a mountain in Nuuk, Greenland. Standing about 7 feet tall and weighing in at around 1,200 pounds a pop, each die was constructed like a tank, with its steel frame enclosed by steel sheets, all protecting its surely steel heart. And while we can't condone gambling, we can condone airlifting deadly gigantic dice to be haphazardly flung down a mountainside. You know, purely in the name of scientific interest or an especially slow game of Monopoly. [gnuf]