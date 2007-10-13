When the dog runs away, your girlfriend leaves you for your sister, and all of your other friends have ditched you, this Tachikoma robot of Ghost in the Shell fame will be there to keep you company. He can initiate games, dodge bullets, record voice messages, and play music. Just plug him in to your PC via USB and he will obey your every command. Available for 13,440 yen or $130 starting this February. [Impress Watch via Tokyomango]
Ghost in the Shell Robot Will Be Your New Best Friend
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.