Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ghost in the Shell Robot Will Be Your New Best Friend

ghost_in_the_shell_robot.jpgWhen the dog runs away, your girlfriend leaves you for your sister, and all of your other friends have ditched you, this Tachikoma robot of Ghost in the Shell fame will be there to keep you company. He can initiate games, dodge bullets, record voice messages, and play music. Just plug him in to your PC via USB and he will obey your every command. Available for 13,440 yen or $130 starting this February. [Impress Watch via Tokyomango]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles