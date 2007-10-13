Ghost in the Shell Robot Will Be Your New Best Friend

When the dog runs away, your girlfriend leaves you for your sister, and all of your other friends have ditched you, this Tachikoma robot of Ghost in the Shell fame will be there to keep you company. He can initiate games, dodge bullets, record voice messages, and play music. Just plug him in to your PC via USB and he will obey your every command. Available for 13,440 yen or $130 starting this February. [Impress Watch via Tokyomango]