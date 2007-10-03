So let's hear it from the main man himself, Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates, introducing his new Zune babies and ticking off the new features and interface in this Microsoft-produced video. Although Gates mentions a November ship date, he's not as specific as Amazon's precise November 13th rollout day. The MS chief also touts wireless auto syncing on the new Zune, one of our fave features, too. [Zune Online]
Gates Talks Zune 2
