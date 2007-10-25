Game Bank is Your One-Stop Shop for Chinese Videogame Knockoffs

Game Bank is a small, crowded shop in Akihabara that sells video game equipment. But you won't find any PS3s or Xbox 360s here. No, it specializes in Chinese knockoffs. So if you're looking for a Dr. Boy, an XB 360, a TriStar 64, or accessories for your Nintendo Wü, this is the place to come. It also had piles of red masks, including ones of Osama bin Laden and George Bush, and some other strange stuff tossed in for good measure. This is Akihabara weirdness at its finest.