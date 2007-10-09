Fujitsu LifeBook V1010, Cheap and Decent

If you are looking for a decent sub-$1000 laptop, it's tempting to settle on a brand you aren't crazy about to save the cash. That's why we noticed the new Fujitsu Lifebook V1010. Starting at $799, the V1010 features a 15.4-inch display (1280x800 rez), Intel Dual Core 1.86GHz processor, 1GB of DDR2 memory and 120GB 5400rpm HD. And for another $100, you can upgrade to a Core 2 Duo processor and snag another gigabyte of RAM. At 6.2lbs, it won't be light in the bag, but it's a small price if you prefer to shop by brand instead of by bargain bin. [fujitsu]