Fujitsu Flepia e-Reader Displays 4,096 Colors

8152_10100782702_6.jpgKeep ignoring e-paper and e-readers, but as we see more colour displays it will slowly take over the world. And Fujitsu just showed off some of their sweet new colour e-reader prototypes. These readers feature 8" or 12" displays, boast 4,096-colors and XGA 768 x 1024 resolution...all on top of touch screen capability. The only downside is that you have to wait 10 seconds for images to draw. The battery is lithium polymer and gets up to 50 hours of runtime (though, to be fair, that spec is from an optional 8-color spec). Content is stored on an SD card and the unit features a USB port.

Oh, and there are speakers, too. With all this functionality and a waistline of just 12mm, we think we're in love. [gizmag via gizwatch]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

