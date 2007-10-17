Free iPhone 1.1.1 Unlock is Here

The iPhone Dev Team just released AnySIM 1.1, the free utility that unlocks iPhones from the not-so-sexy handcuffs of AT&T. The updated version works on firmware version 1.1.1, but doesn't fix baseband problems caused by updating an unlocked 1.0.2 phone up to 1.1.1. This means that for those people who've previously unlocked via AnySIM, you need to wait until the iPhone Revirginizer is released (which is also being worked on by the iPhone Dev Team). For everyone else who didn't unlock their phones, they're free to do so now, but be aware that you might run into the same problem when the next firmware version comes. [Hackint0sh via TUAW]