Ford GT Nitro Gas RC Car Goes 60MPH

giant_ford_nitro.jpgAs far as model cars go, this Ford GT Nitro Gas RC car is gigantic. Just over 3 feet long, this 1:5 scale car is big enough to knock you down and kill you if you get in its way, so you'd better have a big parking lot where you're going to race this thing. It must be a tremendous sight to see this low-slung car zipping by at 60 mph. That's just downright frightening. You can now get one for $US649.99, and hey, it's on sale—it used to cost $200 more. [Wowzzers, via 7 Gadgets]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

