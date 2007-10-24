As far as model cars go, this Ford GT Nitro Gas RC car is gigantic. Just over 3 feet long, this 1:5 scale car is big enough to knock you down and kill you if you get in its way, so you'd better have a big parking lot where you're going to race this thing. It must be a tremendous sight to see this low-slung car zipping by at 60 mph. That's just downright frightening. You can now get one for $US649.99, and hey, it's on sale—it used to cost $200 more. [Wowzzers, via 7 Gadgets]
Ford GT Nitro Gas RC Car Goes 60MPH
