Anyone who's played an instrument and knows how to read sheet music can tell you that turning pages in the score while trying to keep playing is a pain in the ass. But with this Page/Score turner from Bili, you can use your feet to electronically turn the "pages" on your computer while your hands are where they're supposed to be—on your instrument. It's not that cheap, costing $59 for the page turner and $99 for the turner + a laptop stand, but if you read sheet music off your computer, it's either this or learning how to use a trackball with your feet. [Bilila]
Foot-Based USB Sheet Music Turner Pedal
