Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Foot-Based USB Sheet Music Turner Pedal

pageturner.pngAnyone who's played an instrument and knows how to read sheet music can tell you that turning pages in the score while trying to keep playing is a pain in the ass. But with this Page/Score turner from Bili, you can use your feet to electronically turn the "pages" on your computer while your hands are where they're supposed to be—on your instrument. It's not that cheap, costing $59 for the page turner and $99 for the turner + a laptop stand, but if you read sheet music off your computer, it's either this or learning how to use a trackball with your feet. [Bilila]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles