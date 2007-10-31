Guinness World Records has acknowledged [email protected] as the world's most powerful distributed computing project. On September 16, 2007, months after the program was first distributed to PS3s, [email protected] hit 1 petaflop—setting the record. But just a week later (September 23), PS3 users alone reached the petraflop mark. While Kaz Hirai revealed some of these numbers at his Tokyo Game Show keynote last month, it's good to see gamers who are fueling [email protected] immortalised in the same context as marathon teeter-totterers and that guy who ate an airplane. Because they deserve it. [image]
[email protected] Recognized By Guinness World Records
