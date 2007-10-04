Folding Installable Home Urinal Provides Class

Nothing says luxury housing like a folding home urinal, which is just what you can get when you pick up one of these from Mister Miser. Not only is it great for people who hate wiping their pee off the toilet seat, it's great for conservationists as well—it takes less than 300mL per flush. Ten! Plus, it's so space efficient, you can install one in every room of the house, meaning you'll never have to walk that extra 5m to the bathroom again. [Mister Miser via Luxury Housing Trends via Smart Stuff via Uber Review]