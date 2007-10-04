Nothing says luxury housing like a folding home urinal, which is just what you can get when you pick up one of these from Mister Miser. Not only is it great for people who hate wiping their pee off the toilet seat, it's great for conservationists as well—it takes less than 300mL per flush. Ten! Plus, it's so space efficient, you can install one in every room of the house, meaning you'll never have to walk that extra 5m to the bathroom again. [Mister Miser via Luxury Housing Trends via Smart Stuff via Uber Review]
Folding Installable Home Urinal Provides Class
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.