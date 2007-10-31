Folded Paper Turns Into Hilarious Animations by Rob Ives

Rob Ives makes it easy to fold up pieces of paper and turn them into animated paper sculptures. His Flying Pig kits require just a bit of folding and a touch of white glue here and there, and suddenly you have yourself a "Cat Walk" model like you see here. Don't like cats? Choose from a menagerie of other $8.95 paper animations depicting animals, jokers, a creepy hand and chickens pecking in a row. There's even a guidebook that'll show you how to create your own paper engineering marvels. In the gallery on the next page, see this kitty in action, and a few more of Ives's unique inventions.

