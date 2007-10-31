Rob Ives makes it easy to fold up pieces of paper and turn them into animated paper sculptures. His Flying Pig kits require just a bit of folding and a touch of white glue here and there, and suddenly you have yourself a "Cat Walk" model like you see here. Don't like cats? Choose from a menagerie of other $8.95 paper animations depicting animals, jokers, a creepy hand and chickens pecking in a row. There's even a guidebook that'll show you how to create your own paper engineering marvels. In the gallery on the next page, see this kitty in action, and a few more of Ives's unique inventions.
Folded Paper Turns Into Hilarious Animations by Rob Ives
