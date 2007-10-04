Foldable Fabric Oven, For Baking On the Go

Scientists in Taiwan have figured out how to make an oven out of cloth. Here you can see they've heated up a couple of pieces of tasty cheese toast in the thing, and the inventive tinkerers at the Taiwan Textile Research Institute say they've also baked a chicken in this lightweight and foldable oven that's conveniently portable, weighing "just a few hundred grams." There's just one little problem with this idea: You still have to furnish some serious power to make it go, but still, it might be nice to carry an oven around in your laptop bag, whip it out in the hotel room, plug it in and bake some bread on the go. Its inventors say we'll be seeing the oven for sale next year. [Texyt]