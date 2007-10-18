Focus-Broken Canon EOS-1D Mark III to be Fixed Soon

Although we were highly impressed with the $4500 Canon EOS-1D Mark III digital SLR camera when we first saw it last winter, the high-end super camera turned out to have a goofy problem: Its autofocus didn't work in bright sunlight. Canon has reportedly agreed to fix the camera's AI servo autofocus defect, and if you're one of the unfortunate early adopters of that mofo cam, you can call 800 828-4040, give your serial number to one of the Canon reps, and they'll call you when they have the parts and you'll get your camera fixed right up, maybe even in the next couple of weeks. So much for being an early adopter. [Rob Galbraith, via FM Forums]