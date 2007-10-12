Flytech K790 'I Will Cut You' PC

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

20071010024439373.jpgThe K790 from Flytech is an ultra-rugged compact PC. The 12, 15, 17 or 19-inch touchscreen houses the entire Celeron PC—a la iMac—but that touchscreen is housed in 60mm of stainless steel. Clearly waterproof, the K790 is intended for public use in kiosks, but the high brightness display will make it suitable for your poolside. There's no word on the price, but durability tends to cost you. Then again, insurance companies must appreciate customers who own PCs that could stop a bullet* without missing a beat.

*We at Gizmodo do no condone shooting computers, unless they are old, really crappy ones from Q1 07 or earlier. [aving via bornrich]

