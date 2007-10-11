Designer Seung-Jin Lee has decided to that it will be a good idea to put LEDs embedded in tubes to make them float on the water. The objective is to control them with a computer and make beautiful shows for concerts and the like. Fine by us, as soon as he connects it to a MAME emulator to do a San Francisco Bay-sized Donkey Kong. Check the pretty perspective after the jump.
Floating Computer-Controled LED Show Calls for Ocean-Sized Mario Bros.
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.