Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Flexible 1mm Thin Prototype Plasma Screen

iiiD.jpegFujitsu's Tsutae Shinoda is recognised as the father of the Plasma. At CEATEC, he showed off a demo of his latest invention: a 1mm thin Plasma display layer that also happens to be flexible. The 100x 50 CM display was about 43-inches in diagonal. Impressive for a proto, you're thinking, ya? No. The pixel pitch is huge at 3mm.

Best thing about it is that you can stitch these things together. (Another cool advantage is that these flexithin plasmas don't need to be manufactured in a clean room, so prices should be low.) It'll be 5 to 10 years before this hits market, they say. I say most predictions that are 5 to 10 years out might as well be 50 years out. But since these displays can be stitched together, off the top of my head, I think the best application might be plasma wallpaper. [Techon]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles