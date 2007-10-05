Flexible 1mm Thin Prototype Plasma Screen

Fujitsu's Tsutae Shinoda is recognised as the father of the Plasma. At CEATEC, he showed off a demo of his latest invention: a 1mm thin Plasma display layer that also happens to be flexible. The 100x 50 CM display was about 43-inches in diagonal. Impressive for a proto, you're thinking, ya? No. The pixel pitch is huge at 3mm.

Best thing about it is that you can stitch these things together. (Another cool advantage is that these flexithin plasmas don't need to be manufactured in a clean room, so prices should be low.) It'll be 5 to 10 years before this hits market, they say. I say most predictions that are 5 to 10 years out might as well be 50 years out. But since these displays can be stitched together, off the top of my head, I think the best application might be plasma wallpaper. [Techon]