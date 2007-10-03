Flash Zune Specs Leaked by FCC

Lending a little more credence to all the Zune launch >rumours we heard yesterday, the FCC just leaked out some sketches and specs for the flash Zune. It's not even a mystery Toshiba like last time—these 4GB and 8GB mini-Zunes even have the Zune symbol on board. It looks exactly like the display model we saw, down to the circular/square keypad and the play and skip buttons that are moved up. Along with these flash-based players, there's also a charger and what looks like an FM adapter. Looks like it's going to be a war between the skinny long Zune and the fat, wide iPod Nanos. [FCC via Technabob]