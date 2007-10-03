First Video of Zune 2 and Flash Zune

Giz wasn't invited to the launch of the Zune, but the folks at Edelman working late into the night supplied us with a promotional video of the event. Check out the UI; it looks amazing. On the other hand, the act of scrolling on the Zunepad looks very constrained and awkward (see the hand in video). I stripped out the parts that were "lifestyle" and left mostly the closeup shots of the Zune. I also swapped out the aggro Seattle rocker track for a Hall and Oates song. ("Out of Touch," fitting as it were on more than one level.)