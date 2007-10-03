First Official Zune 2 and Zune Flash Photos

We'd seen the new Zune in red, pink and black (or whatever its called) but I was curious about the green model we reported today. Here it is, leaked, along with some better photos. Now, is that a pea green? An army green? An evergreen green? Looks kind of like Master Chief's armour. But I've been playing too much Halo. Click through for the rest. [Updated with Press Shots leaked by CNet News.][Rompres via Zune-Online]