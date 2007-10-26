Fingers Notebook Stand Manages Cables

Not only does this notebook stand prop up the back of your laptop so you can type at a slightly more ergonomic angle, the back of it also has slits so you can pass your cables through as well. Those slits in the back of the Fingers Notebook Stand is what allows your cables to stay in one place and not flop all about when you unplug and move about, something we've got lots of experience with. Unlike other designs, you can actually purchase one of these for 15£ ($30). Now they just need to invent something to keep change from falling out of our pockets when we sit down. [oofdesign via Yanko Design]