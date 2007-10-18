Wireless USB is all well and good if your house is free of things like walls, but for everyone else, this Gefen Fiber Optic USB Extender manages to boost USB connectivity up to 500 meters. You can use it for any device, such as USB hard drives, burners, keyboards, printers, or humping dogs—fiber optics degrade much slower than standard copper cabling. However, this kind of advanced tech won't be able to be picked up at Fry's on your way home from work—it costs $16,000. [Gefen via Everything USB]
Fiber Optic USB Hubs Extend Devices 500 Meters
