The Segway PT i2 Ferrari Limited Edition comes just in time to celebrate Kimi Raikkonen's F1 championship. However, despite being painted in red, having a "Genuine Leather" handlebar and sporting the Cavallino Rampante shield, it doesn't run any faster than a regular Segway, neither does it attract sculptural blondes named Ingrid or Helga. In other words, a waste of $12,000. Maybe Ron Dennis' darling snotty-boy Lewis Hamilton should drive one next year. [Ferrari Store via Sybarites]
Ferrari Segway PT i2 Is not Faster than Regular Segway
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.