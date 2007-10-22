Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ferrari Segway PT i2 Is not Faster than Regular Segway

13527_1.jpgThe Segway PT i2 Ferrari Limited Edition comes just in time to celebrate Kimi Raikkonen's F1 championship. However, despite being painted in red, having a "Genuine Leather" handlebar and sporting the Cavallino Rampante shield, it doesn't run any faster than a regular Segway, neither does it attract sculptural blondes named Ingrid or Helga. In other words, a waste of $12,000. Maybe Ron Dennis' darling snotty-boy Lewis Hamilton should drive one next year. [Ferrari Store via Sybarites]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles