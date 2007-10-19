Fentix Cube: Play Games with Light and Multi-Touch

Behold the Fentix Cube, where each of its intensely colorful sides gives you multi-touch control of a variety of games and electric light shows. The fun starts at a Rubik's Cube-like diversion, and then goes far beyond into all sorts of puzzles and enough multidimensional shenanigans to give you dementia. It's invented by designer and researcher Andrew Fentem, who's made the cube so bright you can even play it in full sunlight. He's selling a few at the Kinetica Museum in the UK, but no one's talking price just yet. [Andrew Fentem]