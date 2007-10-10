Looks like Verizon's alleged backdoor wheeling-and-dealing was for naught, as the FCC's basically reaffirmed the open access provisions on the "C" chunk of the 700Mhz spectrum up for auction in what looks to be the actual final set of bidding rules. This should effectively end the ongoing back-and-forth venom-spitting between Verizon and Google, at least about the rules themselves.The C block has a reserve price of at least $4.63 billion, which coincidentally matches what Google has pledged to spend on the auction. If it's not met, it goes up for auction again, sans open access provisions. Also, the value of entire spectrum up for grabs is now capped at $10 billion, with companies making less than $40 million picking up a discount on their bids. Finally, the auction's been pushed back by about a week to Jan. 24, probably to give companies more time to find their checkbook, since it looks to be a cash-flinging bloodbath. [Electronista]
FCC Keeps Open Access Provisions for 700Mhz Auction, Delays It
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.