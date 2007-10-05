More trouble for Blu-ray comes as newer titles Fantastic 4 and The Day After Tomorrow are running into playback problems with Samsung's BDP-1200 and LG's BH100. This is different from the previous problems with disc extras that were unplayable (which had more to do with BD-Java spec incompatibility) in that it's the entire movie that's unplayable. Samsung's BDP-1000 can play them, but suffer from error messages and stutter. Bad news? It's BD+ copy protection that's causing it. The worse news? LG will have a firmware update in 3-4 days, but Samsung will take "a couple" weeks. [High Def Digest]
'Fantastic 4', 'Day After Tomorrow' Highlight More Blu-ray Movie Incompatibilities
