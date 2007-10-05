FALTIMA 010 Saves LPs to Just About Anything

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

FALTIMA_010_1.jpgThe Faltima 010 (we refuse to the the all caps brand name for this article) is not just another record player that can digitize your old LPs. It's a record player that can digitize your old LPs to MP3s and put them on anything. Users can save music to CD, USB devices (the company claims straight to your DAP), and even SD cards. We're not certain that one needs to rip LPs to all of these different formats, but the option is nice all the same.

It's a Japan only product at the moment that will be sold for an unspecified price. OK LP lovers, you sat through this whole article. Now feel free to brag about your rarest vintage albums in the comments. [product via akihabaranews]

