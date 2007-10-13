Fake UFO Hobbyist Scares People for Fun

Linn Murphy has a pretty awesome hobby: he's into flying a fake UFO over public gatherings, freaking people out and causing a ruckus. The flying disc, which has a 90cm span and lights that flash and make it look like it's spinning, looks like a gigantic spacecraft high in the air from a height of 122 metres. Murphy gets his kicks by flying it over concerts, movie lines, beaches, and other places where he can scare the crap out of people. None of what he does is against the law, and, in fact, the cops seem kind of amused by it, saying "There's no ordinance that says it's illegal to fly a super-double-secret, gyroscoptic UFO in county airspace." You can actually buy one of the flying discs in question for a whopping $US1,000, if you're so inclined. I want one. [OC Register via Neatorama]