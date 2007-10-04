Fake Steve Jobs Planning Real Tour

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Picture%209.pngSo in today's news of the strange, Fake Steve Jobs, also known as the real Forbes editor Daniel Lyons, is planning a San Francisco book tour...wait for it...as the mock turtleneck-wearing alter ego. To promote his new fictional book oPtion$: The Secret Life of Steve Jobs no one but the book's real author—Fake Steve Jobs—would do.

Whether or not this means we will see Lyons adorn full costume remains up in the air. But like our mum always said, "if you are going to pretend to be one of the most powerful technology executives in a fake blog and then find yourself called out by the NY Times, don't chump out." Bust out the full keynote presentation and we'll pick up a copy. [press release via macworld]

