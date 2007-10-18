The Air Force has announced that in addition to their helmet designed in insects hell, their upcoming F-35 Lightning II will be the first plane with speech recognition, designed to manage "various aircraft subsystems." I don't know how good the speech recognition system is, but I hope the list of subsystems doesn't include "Weapons," "Emergency Eject" or "Egg Freckles." Really, did these people ever watch Firefox? [Air Force Link]
F-35 Lightning II's Speech Recognition Controls to Open All Kinds of Fucked-Up Possibilities
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.