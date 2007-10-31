Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

EZfetch Allows Media Content Streaming From Nokia Handsets

ExFetchGI.jpgWe like Nokia's N series smartphones, and thanks to the EZfetch, we like them a little more. The EZfetch allows Nokia N series cellphones, with Wi-Fi, to stream media content straight to either a digital TV or audio system. The device also adds the option of using your Nokia as a remote control for the whole setup. If that was not enough, the EZfetch will also stream content from a flash drive or your PC.

The list of file types supported is never ending, but the main players are all present; JPEG, AAC, MP3, WMA, WMV, DivX, H.264 and even WMV HD 1080p. The multi platform streamer retails at $249.00, and is available for purchase now. [Product Page via Textually]

