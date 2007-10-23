The Eye-Fi 2GB SD Card that can wirelessly transfer pics to your computer just got FCC approval. There's an 802.11b/g Wi-Fi chip on board, allowing you to upload shots that you've taken without plugging in your camera. The feature's been around in other cameras before—Kodak's Easyshares come to mind. We're not sure about the features, but if this can somehow stream pics as you take it and delete them afterwards, you can have a relatively unlimited storage card (as long as the battery in both your camera and the laptop you're streaming pics to hold out). [TGDaily via Slsahgear]
Eye-Fi Wi-Fi SD Card Gets FCC Approval
