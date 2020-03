Do none of your friends carry watches? Do random people come up to you on the street and ask you the time? With this Ex-Time Projector watch design by Rong Yong, not only can you read the time yourself and relay it to them, you can project that mofo onto your arm so they can read it for themselves. It's not just skin o'clock, it's 4:20. [OhGizmo via Gizmowatch via OhGizmo]

Bonus joke: What did Rong say when his brother's wife called? Rong Yong. Ha ha.