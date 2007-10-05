Exideal uses 280 LED lights and 10 modes that vary in both patterns and intensity in an attempt to promote a healthy mind as well as "permeate the vitamins and collagen in your skin and make you beautiful from the inside." By the looks of things all it will "promote" is hypnosis and seizures—but you could always re-purpose it as a kick-ass party lamp. Available for $US900. [Exideal via Trends In Japan]
Exideal LED Lights For Healthier Skin, Crippling Seizures
