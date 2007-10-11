Everybody Relax: New Wii SKU Only Comes With Fashionable Jacket

All those rumours about the new Wii SKU popping up in retail inventory systems has turned out to be nothing more than a new Wii system that comes with the Wiimote jacket. We've no clue why the system was called the "Wii Play 'n Learn" internally, but perhaps it to imply that you should learn to use the safety jacket and not throw your Wiimote into your furniture like a five year old hopped up on pez and pop rocks. [Wired via Kotaku]