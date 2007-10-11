All those rumours about the new Wii SKU popping up in retail inventory systems has turned out to be nothing more than a new Wii system that comes with the Wiimote jacket. We've no clue why the system was called the "Wii Play 'n Learn" internally, but perhaps it to imply that you should learn to use the safety jacket and not throw your Wiimote into your furniture like a five year old hopped up on pez and pop rocks. [Wired via Kotaku]
Everybody Relax: New Wii SKU Only Comes With Fashionable Jacket
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.