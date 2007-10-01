Evander Holyfield Announces Real Deal Grill

After kicking George Foreman's arse in the ring, Evander Holyfield hopes to kick his arse again in the kitchen (with a grill, not boxing gloves). After signing with manufacturer CirTran Corp, Holyfield produced a 30-minute infomercial about the $99 Real Deal Grill that will surely Change Your Life. At the moment, we're only moderately excited about the new animal-flesh-charring matchup. Get Don King on the line and then maybe we'll talk. [defamer/AP]