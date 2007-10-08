The chaps over at Pocketinfo.nl have just obtained word on ETEN's Glowfish M800, the successor to the X800. From the spec sheet, boy, does it pack quite a punch. The M800 will have:A 500MHz processor, 256MB ROM, two cameras, VGA display, HSDPA/UMTS, GPS and a standard stereo headset connector. The HTC TyTN II should look scared; the M800 hits stores in November and will be priced between $844-$886. Pound for pound, ETEN's offering stands above the HTC TyTN II on all but screen size. The proofs in the pudding; we'll reserve judgment till we get our grubby hands on the potential smartphone sire. [Pocketinfo.nl via Mobility Site]
ETEN Glowfish M800 May Steal Smartphone Crown
