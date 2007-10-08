ETEN Glowfish M800 May Steal Smartphone Crown

The chaps over at Pocketinfo.nl have just obtained word on ETEN's Glowfish M800, the successor to the X800. From the spec sheet, boy, does it pack quite a punch. The M800 will have:A 500MHz processor, 256MB ROM, two cameras, VGA display, HSDPA/UMTS, GPS and a standard stereo headset connector. The HTC TyTN II should look scared; the M800 hits stores in November and will be priced between $844-$886. Pound for pound, ETEN's offering stands above the HTC TyTN II on all but screen size. The proofs in the pudding; we'll reserve judgment till we get our grubby hands on the potential smartphone sire. [Pocketinfo.nl via Mobility Site]