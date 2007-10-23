Epson PowerLite Home Cinema 720 Projector Has a Rock-Bottom Price

Epson stretches deep into the cheap seats with its PowerLite Home Cinema 720 (the similar Home Cinema 400 is pictured here), figuring in a lot of the higher-end attributes of its Epson Home Cinema 1080 big brother at a rock-bottom price of $1,299. Out back there's an HDMI port and all the other usual suspects, and its three LCD chips can rock 1600 lumens, 10-bit colour processing and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio with the best of them. If all you're watching is broadcast/cable/satellite HDTV, which maxes out at 1080i/720p, its 720p rez will probably be looking pretty damn good. [Electronista]