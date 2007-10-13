Our future cuts and scrapes could heal a lot faster if this HealFast electric Band-Aid concept ever enters the marketplace. Actually, HealFast is specifically designed for patients with diabetes in an attempt to address the chronic ulcers and pressure sores that they often experience. Once applied, an electric charge would generate a very weak field that prevents infection in the surrounding tissue. A far cry from those crappy Pokemon Band-Aids I use now. [Yanko Design]
Electric Band-Aids for Fast Relief
