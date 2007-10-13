Electric Band-Aids for Fast Relief

Our future cuts and scrapes could heal a lot faster if this HealFast electric Band-Aid concept ever enters the marketplace. Actually, HealFast is specifically designed for patients with diabetes in an attempt to address the chronic ulcers and pressure sores that they often experience. Once applied, an electric charge would generate a very weak field that prevents infection in the surrounding tissue. A far cry from those crappy Pokemon Band-Aids I use now. [Yanko Design]