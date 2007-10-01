Elecom's USB 2.0 memory card reader supports all of the following; SDHC, SD, MMC, xD and Sony's Memory Stick MagicGate/Pro/Duo cards. That is nothing out of the ordinary; a cross format reader is near enough the norm these days. Elecom goes one better with a storage space built into the card reader.Now, that is the art of simplistic, useful design. This very much begs the question; why did no one think of this earlier? Elecom's marvel of functionality is set to ship on October 20th 2007, available in; blue, black, red or white trims and will be priced at $28.13. [Product Page via Gadgetell]
Elecom Memory Card Reader Keeps Your Gigs in Order
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.