Elecom Memory Card Reader Keeps Your Gigs in Order

Elecom's USB 2.0 memory card reader supports all of the following; SDHC, SD, MMC, xD and Sony's Memory Stick MagicGate/Pro/Duo cards. That is nothing out of the ordinary; a cross format reader is near enough the norm these days. Elecom goes one better with a storage space built into the card reader.Now, that is the art of simplistic, useful design. This very much begs the question; why did no one think of this earlier? Elecom's marvel of functionality is set to ship on October 20th 2007, available in; blue, black, red or white trims and will be priced at $28.13. [Product Page via Gadgetell]